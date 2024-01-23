A toilet bowl floor gasket is an excellent lubricant for screws–much better than paraffin, soap, or all of the other materials I’ve tried. It’s very soft, so all you have to do to coat a screw is to push the screw into the ring. One gasket lasts for years. You’ll find them in hardware stores and home centers. -Robert Behm

