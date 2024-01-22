Precision vises serve a purpose beyond their conventional use of securing workpieces on the drill press. In my workshops, these tools prove invaluable, especially when it comes to tasks like planing thin strips of wood.

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.