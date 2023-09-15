If you use a cyclone dust collector, you’ve no doubt struggled with emptying the barrel. When it’s filled with dust, it’s really heavy, not to mention the face full of dust you get when you dump it out. The answer is to line the barrel with a trash bag; simple, right? Not exactly.

See, when the bag is empty, it gets sucked up into the exhaust stack of the collector. I’ve tried putting a weight in the bottom of the bag, but then I have to either dig it out when the bag is full, or throw it away with the sawdust.

My solution is to cut a piece of plastic laminate to fit the height and circumference of the barrel. It doesn’t need to be perfect. Close is good enough. Round all the corners so it doesn’t tear the bag.

After you install the bag, just slip the laminate inside the bag. It holds the bag in place, and doesn’t take up any appreciable space. When the bag is full, you just lift the laminate out.