Tool: Small Scraping Plane Buy Now

Manufacturer: Veritas

MSRP: $139

Sometimes a wood’s grain direction is so unruly that planing just gets you in trouble–tearout is inevitable. Faced with this situation, the hand tool to pick up is a scraper. A card scraper is fine for small areas, but to avoid ripples or hollows, you’re better off using a scraper plane. Here’s a small one from Veritas that’s a pleasure to use.

About the size of a block plane, and stoutly made, this one-handed tool has a unique feature borrowed from the Stanley #80 scraper–a set screw that bows the blade. Bowing the blade allows you to easily make a fine depth-of-cut-adjustment and prevents the corners of the blade from digging in and leaving ridges. The 2″ wide blade also extends the full width of the tool’s body, like a rabbet plane, so you can scrape up to a corner.

As with many other Veritas tools, this is not merely an updated version of an old design. It’s new and different, and very well engineered. This unique plane would be a fine addition to a serious user’s set of hand tools.