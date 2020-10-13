Tool: 5″ Random Orbit Sander BO5041k [Buy Now]

Manufacturer: Makita

MSRP: $89.00

Ever wish you had an extra handle on your sander? Not for extra pressure—that would create unwanted swirl marks. But another handle would give you extra control and relieve the tedium of sanding with only one hand. If you’re on board, take a look at Makita’s 5″ random orbit sander: It has a detachable handle that can rotate to any position.

This variable-speed sander features a 3-amp motor which is significantly more powerful than the 2-amp motor on Makita’s previous model. The sander’s 1/8″ orbit is a good compromise between fast material removal and minimal swirl marks. (You’d want a larger orbit to remove stock quickly, or a smaller orbit to minimize the size of any swirl marks you might leave behind.) The sander comes with a dust bag, but you’ll probably have to rig up an adapter to connect its 13/16″ o.d. port to a vacuum hose.