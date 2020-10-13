Prime Day 2020 is here! Amazon is actually a great place to buy woodworking tools, and there are lots of deals this year. We’ll be updating this list periodically throughout the next two days, so be sure and check back in!
Active Deals
- Save 20% on Bessey clamps
- TACKLIFE Cordless Rotary Tool with 43 Accessories
- KOWOOD 1/4” Inch Shank 1-3/8” Height Multi Rabbet Router Bit Set
- 20PCS T Shank Jigsaw Blades\
- KOWOOD Router Bits Sets of 35B Pieces 1/4 Inch
- DEKOPRO 110/220V MMA Welder – $103.99
- Eclipse – EWWQR9-NA Quick Release Woodworking Vise, Gray Cast Iron, 9″ Size – $125.33
- Bosch 10-Piece Assorted T-Shank Jig Saw Blade Set T5002 – $13.50
- SKIL 5” Random Orbital Sander
- FROGTAPE Multi-Surface Painting Tape
- Nova 71118 Comet II DR – Midi Lathe
- QeeLink Leather Work Shop Apron with 6 Tool Pockets
- Save 20% on Rothenberger, Sievert, and ROKU Metal Tools
- Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select Bosch tools
- Save 20% on select SKIL Tools
- Save 30% on select SKIL 12V Tools
- Save up to 40% on select SKIL 20V Tools
- Save up to 30% on Makita
- Save on Dremel
- Save up to 43% on PORTER CABLE Tool Kits
- Save up to 40% on CRAFTSMAN
- Save up to 10% on selected Akro-Mils
- Save 20% on Selected JET Tools
Completed Deals
- BUCKTOOL 16-inch Variable Speed Scroll Saw – $139.91
- Bucktool Combo 2″ x 42″ Belt Sander 6″ Bench Grinder, Knife Sharpener BG2600 – $159.99
- X-Acto #1 Precision Knife
