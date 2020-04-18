Tool: Silicone Glue Brush

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $4.99

The lowly glue brush has been elevated to “actual tool” status. It’ll still be one of the most neglected tools in your shop—use it, set it aside, and forget it. But now you don’t have to throw it away.

Rockler’s Silicone Glue Brush is built for neglect. Its soft silicone “bristles” spread glue easily and rinse off in a snap. And if you forget to rinse the brush—not that I’ve ever done that—there’s no problem. The hardened glue pulls right off.

The tail end of the brush has a flat spreader for getting into dovetails and finger joints. I also discovered that it works pretty well for scraping off squeeze-out, as long as it hasn’t completely hardened.