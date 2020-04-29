Tool: Super Dust Deputy

Manufacturer: Oneida

MSRP: $169.95

Efficient dust collection is paramount to a healthy shop environment. If you currently have a single stage or two stage dust collector, the new Super Dust Deputy will boost their efficiency.

The Super Dust Deputy can be retrofitted to any 1/2hp – 3hp dust collector, with no loss of CFM. According to the manufacturer, it’ll separate up to 99% of wood waste before it gets to your dust collector’s filter. That prevents filter clogging, which helps maintain your system’s airflow.

The gasket and all hardware are included. You’ll need to either provide your own drum, or purchase a 17 gallon Drum Kit from Oneida. You’ll also need to furnish your own hoses; inlet diameter is 5″, and outlet is 6″. The cyclone unit is 27″ tall. Drum included, the unit’s footprint is 15″ x 17″. Hoses, reducers, and Heavy Duty plastic bags for the drum are also available from Oneida.