Tool: MP160 Jointer Planer Shop Now

Manufacturer: Wood-Mizer

MSRP: $4995

Wood-Mizer has started developing standalone woodworking machinery. This combo jointer/planer caught our eye because it does both operations without flipping the jointer beds up or otherwise adjusting the machine between operations. The machine has a 9″-wide jointing capacity and 16″-wide planing capacity—impressive for the footprint. And, a dust collection port is routed behind the machine (and also doesn’t need to move during switchover).

The other interesting feature is the variable planing feed rate (available as on upgrade on the 3-phase model), from 6-39 fpm. It packs a lot of features into the compact 56″ x 32″ footprint, and is definitely worth exploring if you’re space-challenged but want an industrial-level machine.