Tool: Tempest Forstner Bits Shop Now

Manufacturer: Bora Tool

MSRP: $9.99-$299

The new Tempest Forstner bits from BORA are a set to be reckoned with. These forged bits are made by renowned bit maker FISCH. The precision ground edges are accurate and sharp—perfect for drilling by hand or with a drill press. Drilling in hardwood and softwood is easy with a quality bit like these. The bits are available individually, or in 4, 7, and 16 bit sets. —Gregory Kopp