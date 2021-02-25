Tool: Professional Router Table Package Buy Now

Manufacturer: Infinity

MSRP: $1074.40

Tricked Out Router Table

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate enough to use a variety of router tables, ranging from shop-made versions to high-end tables from top manufacturers. When Infinity announced they were releasing a new professional router table, I wanted to get a hold of it and put it through its paces. And I’m glad I did because I might have a new favorite router table. But I’ll talk more about why that is that in a bit.

The router table arrived in six different boxes, and unboxing it was an adventure. Everything was well packed, and I discovered that the instructions on the Infinity website were much better than the ones included with the shipment. Overall, it took a couple of hours to assemble. The base is made from heavy-duty steel that’s powder-coated black. It’s a standard design, but it’s built from much heavier steel than other similar styles. The optional caster set is a nice add-on, especially if you have a small shop like I do and want to move the router table around. The casters lock in place and keep both the tire and swivel immobile.

The top is made from layered Baltic birch plywood with a dimpled, low-friction laminate surface. It seems to be more durable than MDF versions that can get dinged up and chip. The aluminum fence tracks terminate in holes through the top, which allows sawdust to fall through and not clog the track—a nice feature.

The fence itself is one of the nicer fences I’ve used. It’s made from a combination of extruded aluminum channel and faces made from more of the same laminate-covered plywood. The extruded aluminum means everything is adjustable, and you can position the infeed and outfeed sides of the fence independently for a tight fit around your router bit. Infinity also includes two spacer bars for the outfeed fence, so you can quickly set up the fence for edge jointing operations (a great benefit if you don’t have a jointer). The package comes with a Triton 31/4 HP router that mounts directly to an Infinity router insert (made by Jessem). The router adjustment isn’t my favorite (I prefer a router lift style adjustment instead of the included crank through the insert), but it works well. The insert has a series of leveling screws around the base to get a perfectly flush fit to the tabletop.

So why do I like this router table above all others I’ve used? The two main reasons are adjustability and quality. There’s not one single item on the router table that felt cheap. Everything is engineered and built well. As far as adjustments go, there’s fine-tuning for almost everything on the table. The fence has set screws to adjust it square to the table. The router insert can be leveled, fine-tuned, and locked in place. The optional wings (shown in the photo) can be adjusted and leveled for an extended worksurface. Even the base can be adjusted to make the table height comfortable for the user. None of this is to mention the dust collection system, which is one of the best I’ve used on a router table. The collection port on the fence works in tandem with a shroud around the router. It gets almost all of the dust and chips. Overall, the Infinity tools Professional Router Table is a high-quality router table that deserves a hard look the next time you’re shopping for a router table.