Tool: 3pc Handyman Tool Belt Set [Buy Now] and Padded Suspenders [Buy Now]

Manufacturer: ToughBuilt

MSRP: $39.99 (belt) 14.99 (suspenders)

The first thing I noticed when taking the ToughBuilt Tool Belt out of the packaging was the quality of the materials and construction. The fabric was heavy-duty, the seams and stitching were even, and there was no flashing left on any of the plastic parts. The second thing I noticed was how customizable the belt was. You can adjust the amount of padding, the location and number of pouches, and it even comes with instructions and parts to remove the excess waist adjustment strap so it’s not flapping around or getting in the way.

The pouches themselves are feature-packed as well, with multiple tape measure clips, a plastic-lined pocket for utility knives, and a heavy-duty hammer loop. The larger pouch has a “kickstand” so it can be set on a table or ground at your worksite and not spill out everything inside.

The suspenders are also full of thoughtful touches, and the design does a good job of distributing the weight evenly. Speaking of weight, this combo isn’t light: the full kit weighs nearly 5lbs. So while it’s not the heaviest belt out there, it’s not the lightest either. The high-craftsmanship of the belt makes for a fair trade-off though. All in all, this is a great option for the carpenter or tradesperson who needs all day-dependability, as well as the homeowner who wants a quality option that’s reasonably priced.