Deluxe Sanding and Dust Collection

Tool: Dust Extractor Sander

Manufacturer: Uneeda

MSRP: $1289 (dust extractor) $499 (sander)

You may not be familiar with Uneeda, but the company has been manufacturing and selling all kinds of abrasives for more than 50 years. After focusing almost exclusively on industrial applications, the company recently launched a line of high-end electric sanders and a dust extractor for the workshop.

Sanding regularly ranks as the least liked woodworking activity (alongside emptying dust collectors), but it’s an important step in making sure your project looks and feels great. That’s why we’re always happy to get our hands on systems that make that process better.

Uneeda’s EKASAND Series 2 Dust Extractor does exactly what it should. It includes tool-actuated hookups for both electric and pneumatic sanders. It comes fitted with a HEPA filter and has adjustable suction so you can dial in just the right amount of extraction.

Their EKASAND 5“ electric random orbit sander feels great in the hand, both lightweight but plenty powerful. It’s powered by a brushless 350 watt motor, with four speeds. And the sander is available in both 3/16“ and 3/32“ orbits.

Paired with Uneeda’s versatile range of abrasives, the whole package definitely made sanding less of a chore, which at the end of the day is really what it’s all about.