Routers — love them or hate them, there are an overwhelming amount of options available. Here’s the breakdown on how this midsized lot performs.

A router is a fundamental woodworking tool and sooner or later, you’ll want to equip your shop with one or more of these high RPM workhorses. Spinning nearly 10x faster than a drill press, a modern router can handle a bevy of cutting and shaping tasks. Whether you’re in the market for a fixed base, plunge base, or something built for router table use, the specs and tests here should help narrow the field. This review is focused on the most common midsize routers in the 2–2.3 hp range. While compact routers certainly are popular, they’re limited to a 1/4“ collet and may be best as a second or third router purchase. Full-size 31/2 hp routers certainly have the power needed in a production environment, but few hobby woodworkers are raising cabinet door panels from dawn ‘til dusk. So, the extra power these large units offer might not be worth the size, weight, and cost.

How strange to present a router review without a single Porter Cable tool in the mix! Despite being almost synonymous with routers, the Porter Cable brand no longer makes routers. So, take a moment to appreciate the tools that have served you well in the past, before turning the page (metaphorically) and shopping for the next great tool. My first router was a small Craftsman, purchased at auction for a grand total of $17 and that included a router table. While that fixed base router failed to impress, I have marveled at the engineering triumphs of two (now extinct) models. The first was a later model Craftsman that had a spindle lock button on top of the motor. You simply slid the button to one side to lock the spindle shaft, which leaves both hands free to change the bit. I haven’t seen many bit-changing systems to rival that ingeniously simple approach. The second is the Freud FT1700 which, similar to the Triton in this review, had a built-in router lift. When Bosch acquired Freud in 2009, the model was unfortunately discontinued. Because the collet extended fully above the table and many of the controls were accessible topside, it made an ideal table router. How about it Bosch, revive the FT1700 in a nice shade of blue?

Plunge/Fixed or Combination?

Before combination kits became so popular, manufacturers offered either fixed routers or dedicated plunge routers. So why not use

a plunge router for all your woodworking? Well, it comes down to operations using bearing guided bits or dovetail jigs. If the plunge mechanism is released, even slightly, it would ruin the workpiece. For these tasks, as well as general edge profiling, a fixed base router is preferred. There are a couple dedicated plunge routers in the current test and which style to choose largely depends on the work you plan to do. Combination routers or “combo kits” usually mean you get one motor and two bases, with the Triton being the exception.

Corded or Cordless?

Until recently, cordless midsize routers weren’t even an option. Battery operated trim routers have been around a while, but their application is limited due to less power and small collet size. The perfect storm between compact brushless motors and advances in battery technology has forged this new midsize tool category and it looks quite promising. In the past, cutting the cord has meant dealing with bulky, top-heavy tools, but that’s no longer the case. In fact, the cordless routers tested were lighter than many of their corded counterparts. Metabo hit first first with the HPT36V and Milwaukee punched back with the only cordless combo kit in the test—the M18 Fuel.

Bit Changes

How the spindle shaft is secured to release bits is one way these routers vary. There are one-wrench and two-wrench systems, as well as routers with hands-free collet locks. A one-wrench system means there’s a spring-loaded button to depress and continue holding down as you use a collet wrench to swap bits. A two-wrench system has flats on both the spindle shaft and the collet and you simple loosen the collet like a “nut on a bolt” to release the bit. Most routers traditionally use a two-wrench system. The DeWalt 618 and Milwaukee M18 have a collet lock button for single-wrench bit changes, but also have flats on the motor shafts, so you can use a second wrench if you prefer. Hands-free collet locks are unicorns—you don’t see them very often. Only one in the test has it and it’s an automatic hands-free collet lock. Looks like bigfoot just jumped on the unicorn for a quick trot.

Router Table Use

Generally, if you’re mounting a router in a table, you’ll use a fixed base. Plunge routers often don’t work well in a router table because you’ll fight the resistance of the spring. Triton’s plunge spring is easily accessible, and you should remove it for router table applications. One key feature for router table setup is how far the collet extends. The collet on some models only extends flush with the table or slightly above. This makes it very difficult to change bits, even with a pair of bent collet wrenches. You may need to remove the router from the table for routine bit changes, which becomes a serious pain. If you have a large cabinet shop, you’ll be using an industrial shaper or router table with a separate router lift. For the rest of us, I’ll describe in detail how far the collet extends above the table on each model. Other features like topside height adjustment are important too, but not critical if you can easily reach everything under the table.

Ergonomics

Whether a router can be recommended or not often comes down to the ergonomics and accessories, so these topics will be covered with each model tested. If the handles feel good and inspire confidence, that’s a nice place to start. The handles also need to be positioned for a low center of gravity as you operate the tool. That’s particularly important on fixed bases, which are only partially supported for edge-profiling tasks. Other key factors are the placement of power switches and plunge-lock mechanisms. Are they easily reachable with your hands on the handles, or do you have to move or reposition your hands to operate them? By the way, my $17 auction router had a lockable trigger on the handle, so we’ve gone backwards in some regards with modern router designs. Much of that is due to combining both fixed and plunge base features into one package. Only one model has completely addressed this important issue with a low-voltage track, allowing triggers on the handles of both Bosch MRC23 bases.

Features & Accessories

If this is your first router, you’ll likely be happy with the basics, but as your projects become more complex, you’ll want the ability to use common accessories. Guide bushings, oversized sub-bases, and edge guide attachments are extremely useful. Dust collection is also a key point with handheld and table-mounted routers. Whether these features are available or included with the router package will be factored into the overall recommendations.

Accuracy

Perhaps most important of all is how accurately the tool performs each task. Plunge action and resistance will be highlighted with dynamic weight measurements and a “one-handed” plunge test. Routers that will plunge with one hand on a handle have guide posts and internal bushings that are generally built to a tighter tolerance. It’s also a good indicator of how the plunge action works when the base is only partially supported, as you naturally apply more force to the supported side of the router. Turret depth-stops on plunge models will be scrutinized for design and function. The more depth stops the better, it seems, but how many should be adjustable… and which system works best overall? We’ll skip past the micro-adjustable marketing hyperbole and judge these tools for everyday use in a busy woodworking shop.

Testing & Assessment

Each router was assembled and tested with a variety of cuts appropriate for the style of the router. Plunge bases and dedicated plunge routers made 3/4“ deep mortises with a 1/4“ spiral bit, using an edge guide or fence attached to the workpiece. Fixed bases made 1/4“ roundover cuts at full depth in one pass to assess handheld stability and control. Collet runout was measured in an identical way on each router with a digital micrometer and turned steel shaft and recorded in the table below. Peak and continuous ampere readings were taken using a 2-1/2“ diameter panel raising bit in the router table. Instead of lowering the RPM to 18,000 as recommended for large bits, the routers were torture tested with a full-depth cut made in a single pass at maximum RPM. A high peak amp draw predicts the likelihood of a tripped breaker (for instance if it’s on a shared circuit with a shop vac) and continuous amp draw indicates how hard the motor is working compared to its stated max. Finally, the routers were put through their paces with common shop tasks to test general features, dust collection, and accessories.

The Routers

Bosch 1617 Combo Kit: The Classic Feel

Tool: 1617EVSPK Shop Now

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $249

Here’s a classic router design that works well for many woodworkers. The wood handles are set very low on the base, which is generally a good feature for control, although there’s not quite enough clearance for your hands and they will feel slippery to some users. The variable speed 12-amp motor has enough power for router table duty, but the collet doesn’t extend far enough for easy bit changes, so you’re better off mounting the 1617 in a dedicated lift. Out of the box, the plunge base tends to stick in the down position. The solution is to remove the factory grease and apply a dry lubricant like Bostik GlideCote to the plunge rods, which instantly restores normal plunge action. Like many routers in the test, the power switch is too far from the handles, but you get used to these shortcomings on any tool. A flip-down chip shield adds a measure of safety on the plunge base and a three-piece dust collection kit is available separately. The dust ports do work for their intended purpose, but since they’re not integral to the router, the question remains if you’ll take the time to use them.

In testing, the micro adjustment knob on the depth stop rotated wildly. This means that your second plunge cut will be a different depth than your first. Luckily this issue was easily resolved by replacing the small O-ring on the stop rod with a slightly thicker one. I personally don’t care for the way the motor must be rotated as you install it into either base. Particularly when mounting the motor in the fixed base, it tends to hang up and scratch the soft aluminum motor casing, even when you carefully align the arrows. This combo kit is a good fit for woodworkers that like a classic feel and has the versatility to be the only router in your shop.

Highlights:

A 7-step turret controls the plunge depth on the Bosch 1617.

A flip-down chip shield is a nice touch on the plunge base.

Ridgid Combo Kit: The Clear Sub-Base Champion

Tool: R29303N Shop Now

Manufacturer: Ridgid

MSRP: $199

Egg-shaped rubberized handles offer a good grip for both bases. An orange button on the fixed base offers coarse adjustment, while a knob on the end of a short acme rod offers traditional fine adjustment. When mounted in a table, the motor had plenty of power for our raised panel test and produced good results. The included dust port faces the front of the router table, which meant that there was no room to attach dust collection under the table. It would be nice if Ridgid made the dust shield and dust port interchangeable on the fixed base for more mounting options. The kit includes a plastic T-wrench for topside height adjustments in the table, but the collet doesn’t extend far enough for easy bit changes (collet raises only 3/8” past metal base). The 1-wrench bit change system requires you to reach under the table to depress the collet lock button, while trying to get a wrench on the 2-piece sleeve-style collet. For handheld use the system makes more sense, as you can easily remove the base by means of a large toggle switch. The bases install in a straightforward manner, but I wish the groove locations were labeled on the outside of the bases, as these need to align with a tab on the motor. The plunge action is medium-stiff and while it failed the one-hand plunge test, it worked consistently in normal operation. The plunge lock mechanism is the traditional press-to-lock variety and was easy to reach and operate. The plunge turret has just one adjustable stop.

The clear sub-bases on the Ridgid combo kit are some of the nicest in the test. They’re thicker than most and made from high quality material. Unfortunately, the recesses for mounting screws are so deep, they only leave 1/8” material at the most critical point. This may leave the sub-base prone to cracking if overtightened. The LED light is always appreciated and improves visibility, especially in plunge mode. A nice-zippered bag comes with the kit and easily contains the two dust collection fittings, accessories, and two bases. The bases are magnesium and the fixed base feels feather-light yet sturdy. The overall package is well-positioned for the contractor who values strong power, portability, and convenience. This kit is appropriate for primarily handheld use and occasional table duty, perhaps in a portable router table.

Highlights:

A convenient T-wrench allows height adjustments through a router table-top.

The orange button is for coarse adjustment, while toggling the gray lever releases the base.

The Ridgid comes with thick, high quality clear acrylic sub-bases, one of which accepts standard P.C. style bushings.

Metabo HPT 36V Cordless Plunge Router: The Standout

Tool: M3612DAQ4 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Metabo HPT

MSRP: $249 (bare tool)

Surprisingly light and nimble, the powerful brushless motor and battery combine for a truly attractive package. A three-position turret stop limits the travel of the light-and-lively plunge action. The rubber over-molded handles with lockable trigger are another bright spot, along with the unique two-pronged plunge lock lever. I found all the controls easy and intuitive to use, and this was a router I reached for frequently after testing concluded. Bit changes are accomplished by means of a collet lock button and a single wrench. No flats are provided on the spindle shaft, so this is the one-and-only way to swap bits on this router. Standard P.C. style bushings fit in the included adapter that screws directly to the base of the tool. A small edge guide and set of guide bushings are also included in this well-appointed router package, stored in a sporty black and camo green, soft storage bag. Bright dual-LED lights come on automatically and continues to illuminate your work area for 10 seconds after you turn it off – a smart and much appreciated feature. An included dust port works surprisingly well for both inboard and edge profiling tasks, however it’s very difficult to attach with tiny Phillips screws and you may have trouble finding a good fit for the 15/16” I.D. hose fitting.

The only real negatives are the flat edge on the front side of the router base, which decreases stability when edge profiling and will likely introduce errors when following a straightedge. An AC power transformer is available (not included), but the cord and transformer are bulky and heavy. As a standalone plunge router, this model isn’t appropriate for router table use, so a table test and amp draw test weren’t conducted.

Highlights:

The 36V Metabo power trigger has a safety lock out button that also lets you lock the tool in the “on” position for longer cuts.

A unique two-pronged plunge lock lever is a short reach from the over-molded rubber handles, offering good comfort and control for plunge cuts.

Bosch MRC23 Combo Kit: The Heavy-Hitter

Tool: MRC23EVSK Shop Now

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $329

This one snuck into a mid-size router review because of its conservative 2.3 hp rating, but consider this heavy hitter like other 15-amp routers. The most unique feature is a low voltage track that allows lockable trigger switches in the handles of both bases—a big win for safety and control. Beyond that, the handles are nicely shaped and well-positioned. The motor installs in a more linear fashion compared to the 1617, with a safety latch to prevent it from falling out. The dual-fulcrum motor lock lever is the most robust of all the routers tested, but also felt like a potential finger trap.

In testing, the fixed based earned top marks with good balance and overall performance. In fact, if Bosch included a sub-base that accepts standard 13/16” guide bushings, the fixed base of this kit would be nearly perfect. Dual LED lights come on when the tool is plugged in, an appreciated feature for safety and visibility. Mounted in a router table, the MRC23 had gobs of power, but suffers from the same issue as most routers here—the collet only extends 5/16” above the metal base. This leads to awkward bit changes, even with the bent wrenches that Bosch offers. Also, due to the 5-volt tracks that connects to the base, the motor can not be used with a stand-alone router lift. It does come with an above-the-table height adjustment wrench, but I’d consider this router for handheld use and only occasional table duty. In plunge mode, this router feels much bigger and heavy, and the clear sub-base is fully 7″ wide. An “afterlock” microfine adjustment knob lets you adjust bit height, even while the plunge lever is locked. One strange consequence of this design is the fact that the plunge lock lever moves relative to the handle. It might be located anywhere between 2-1/4” to 2-3/4” from the handle, depending on where the afterlock knob is adjusted. In any of these positions, I found the need to reposition my left hand to reach the plunge lock lever.

The MRC23 failed the one-handed plunge test, but plunge action was smooth and relatively firm with routine cuts. The depth turret is high quality and offers 7 stops, 2 of which are adjustable. The steps are 1/8” apart, which is excessive. Plunge lock levers of the “press to release” variety are harder to set bit depth with brass setup bars, if that’s part of your normal routine. Despite its considerable size and heft, the plunge base inspired confidence with excellent accessories like the RA1054 edge guide, available separately.

Innovations and Quirks:

The afterlock microfine adjuster is taller and therefore easier to reach, yet still allows you to flip the router on its top.

A low voltage track allows both bases to be equipped with triggers in the handle.

There’s no safety lockout on the power switch and you can lock it in the “on” position for longer cuts.

You’ll need an optional adapter to use Bosch’s odd-looking and overly tall guide bushings, and yet another adapter to use standard 1 3 / 16 ” diameter guide bushings.

Metabo HPT Combo Kit: The Accessory-Rich Kit

Tool: KM12VC Shop Now

Manufacturer: Metabo HPT

MSRP: $185

Packed in a large hard-shell case, every imaginable accessory is included in this comprehensive kit. An additional clear sub-base, guide bushings, and even a centering pin are included. What’s more, the case has dedicated storage spots for all the accessories and each one is meticulously labeled. If you write your name in your underwear and get that label maker out weekly… this accessory-rich router package will get your attention. Rated at 11 amps and pulling 4.4 continuous amps for the router table test, the fixed base was capable of clean raised panel cuts. In a router table, the collet doesn’t extend high enough for easy 2-wrench bit changes (only 3/8” above the metal router base), so you’ll likely remove the router instead. The motor twists on coarse threads to adjust bit height in the fixed base. If you loved the P.C. 690, you’ll instantly be comfortable with this kit. The negatives of this approach are the power switch and cord will be in a different position each time you use the tool. The height adjustment threads on the motor are too coarse, making it somewhat difficult to set the bit height accurately. The plastic handles don’t give the best grip, but they’re nicely sized and well-positioned for stability when working with the fixed base. The plunge base is easy to use with a simple height adjustment knob and three-step adjustable depth turret. Press the plunge lever to release it and you notice a medium spring action. This plunge router failed the one-handed plunge test but was predictable with routine use. There’s a debris shield on the plunge base and an optional dust collection port is available separately. A small edge guide is also available separately but note that the edge guide supplied with the cordless Metabo router doesn’t fit this model.

Fairly priced, this combo kit offering from Metabo will appeal to buyers who value portability and organization while on the jobsite. Capable in both fixed and plunge modes, this complete package is a good all-around performer and is tailor made for someone in the construction trades.

Highlights:

The Metabo kit accepts standard P.C. style guide bushings on either base, thanks to an adapter that screws to the clear acrylic sub-base.

A two-stage locking lever on the fixed base has a detent when half- way closed, allowing final depth adjustments before locking the lever down.

DeWalt 618 Combo Kit: The Smooth Operator

Tool: DW618PK Shop Now

Manufacturer: DeWalt

MSRP: $229

This smooth operator is a good overall package in the 2-1/4” hp combo category. The rubber over- molded handles are easy to grip, and the low squat stance of the fixed base gives good control for edge profiling tasks. The fixed base feels somewhat basic and bit height adjustment is accomplished by a simple twist ring that keeps the motor in the same orientation at any height. This style of adjustment has two potential advantages—adjustment is quicker than other fine adjustment knobs and router travel is uninterrupted throughout the range. On the negative side, some users will find the large ring more difficult to turn than a small knob.

Two things have changed with this kit over the years, and neither is an improvement. The motor casing used to have a wonderful low-friction bronze colored coating, which is now a standard aluminum casing. The second change involves the 1/4” collet, which was previously a high-quality individual collet and has been swapped for a 1/4” collet sleeve. Luckily, one piece 1/4” collets are readily available and I recommend you add one to your collection immediately. Bit changes are accomplished by means of a collet lock button and a single wrench, but luckily there are flats for a second wrench (not included), which makes the process easier. A nice twist-lock power cord is removable for safety and storage and can be replaced if it’s ever damaged.

This router isn’t particularly well suited for use in a router table because the collet only extends 3/8” beyond the metal base. The plunge base scored top marks with its nimble and accurate controls. One of the few routers to pass the one-handed plunge test, my notes describe the plunge action of the 618 “like buttah!” Through-the-column dust collection is an excellent carryover from the original ELU router designs that the 618 was based on. Just snap in a tool-free shroud and attach your dust hose for exceptional topside collection. The plunge base dust collection is the only one in the test that feels truly integrated into the product and you’re therefore more likely to use it. The depth step turret is the best of the bunch with 5 steps at logical 1/4” intervals. Each stop is adjustable by means of a clever spring-loaded thumbscrew ensuring consistent depth of cut. The size of the turret also makes it easy to set your bit depth with common brass setup bars. Available separately is an excellent DW6913 edge guide to round out your plunge base capabilities.

Highlights:

The depth stop turret offers fine adjustment at all 5 steps, thanks to a spring-loaded thumbscrew built into the stop rod.

The wider landings on each step make it easy to set bit depth with brass setup bars and earned top marks in the test.

Through-the-post dust collection offers best in test performance and ease of use on the plunge base. Just snap in the tool-free shroud around the bit and press a 1 1 / 2 “ I.D. dust hose onto the thick post and go to work.

DeWalt 618 D-Handle Base: The D-Handle Hero

Tool: DW618D Shop Now

Manufacturer: DeWalt

MSRP: $219

With the same smooth, quiet motor as the 618 combo kit, the D-handle base is available as a single router or as part of a 3-base kit. The twist-lock removeable cord makes it a natural fit for this system. The main benefits are a pistol grip, with lockable trigger switch right in the handle. The handles are set at a 120° angle, rather than being directly opposite each other, which adds to the feeling of control when edge profiling. The issue with this style of router is the D-handle sits about 1/4” higher than the sub-base. This can make the router tippy for inboard cuts like dados, but it’s easily solved with an oversized base plate. The cord attached to the D-base is twice as long as it needs to be and prevents the router from resting upside down on your bench. However, that’s not a deal breaker because you’ll likely remove the base for bit changes. You should detach the cord from the motor before removing it and a shorter cord would encourage users to do that for safety. The plastic handle needs an update to be on par with the excellent rubber over-molded grips DeWalt tools are known for. If a trigger in the handle is an important feature to you, this is one of the few routers that offers it.

Highlight:

A handy twist-lock power cord is the key to this D-handle base that includes a lockable switch in the pistol grip handle.

Ryobi Plunge Router: The Homeowner’s Champion

Tool: RE180PL1G Shop Now

Manufacturer: Ryobi

MSRP: $159

This one may be a feather weight in a middleweight bout, but if you’re in the market for a light, compact dedicated plunge router, it’s one to consider. The 10 amp, 2hp motor spins to life with a simple toggle switch near the handle. The plunge lock is the press to lock variety and it’s easy to reach. The variable speed dial is located front and center, but oddly labeled “A” through “F” with speed increasing to a maximum of 25,000 rpm as you move through the alphabet. This model failed the one-handed plunge test, and some lateral play was noted in the plunge mechanism. Bit changes are managed by way of a spindle lock button and a single wrench. A dust shield is provided but must be removed to depress the spindle lock button. No dust collection fittings are included or offered. The Ryobi is one of just a couple routers here that cannot stand firmly upside down for bit changes, due to the position of the power cord. Although it offers the flexibility of 1/4” and 1/2” collets, the 1/4” is a collet sleeve, which can be a hassle compared to dedicated collets. Firmly geared toward the “Homeowner” sector of woodworkers, this would be a good choice for occasional users who don’t need all the accessories and gadgets.

Some features fall flat:

Instead of a detachable sub-base, the Ryobi features a thin steel base pressed onto it.

It’s not as smooth as an acrylic base and may limit versatility for mounting accessories to your router.

This is one of a handful of routers that

come with a flat spot on the edge of the base but is detrimental to handheld stability and decreases accuracy when following

a straightedge.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless ½” Combo Kit: The Best of Both Worlds

Tool: 2838-21 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP: $599 (Router, both bases, XC6.0 battery pack)

Fighting above its weight class, this new 18V router packs a punch. Many of the popular features and ergonomic styles were carried over from the Milwaukee’s corded router. The Body Grip® design is a welcome feature on the fixed base and since the diameter of the motor is only 33/16“, it will fit virtually any hand size. In fact, the size and weight of this new brushless 2.25 hp offering feel smack dab between a compact router and a traditional midsize router. Power from the high output 6.0 Ah Red Lithium battery was more than adequate for edge profiling and cutting mortises. The fixed base features an elegantly simple coarse adjustment button, which also releases the motor once the cam action clamp lever is opened. Just press the button and the motor pulls straight up and out. The fixed base has a fine adjustment knob as well, which was easy and reliable to adjust. While that fine adjustment knob “comes along for the ride” in the plunge base, it doesn’t have a function there. Instead, you’ll use the threaded tip of the plunge rod, which makes all 6 turret stops fully adjustable. The power switch is nicely shrouded in the router body to decrease the chance of accidental startups and a safety feature keeps the router from starting as you slide the battery pack in position (for instance if the switch was turned on in transport). The ergonomics in fixed mode are fantastic and the power switch is reachable from the handle. The motor is situated slightly higher in the plunge base, putting the switch out of reach, but the overall balance of both bases is excellent. The rubberized grips are comfortable with a nice medium plunge action.

Mortising cuts are easy to control with the included, albeit basic, edge guide. You won’t find any micro-adjustments on this accessory, but it certainly does the job. Dual LED’s light the way upon initially inserting the battery pack and at startup and stay illuminated 15 seconds after the switch is turned off. Of critical importance with cordless routers is the ability to set the router upside down—with or without the battery. This is another detail Milwaukee got right and it really encourages the user to remove the battery for the bit changes. Plus, the flat side of the battery is rubber lined, so it sits flat on your bench and won’t slide around between cuts. A dust collection port is included in a well-packed soft carrying bag and fits both bases. Dust collection was effective for inboard plunge cuts, but like any router only gets 50-60% of the dust when edge profiling. This cordless kit will appeal to a wide range of users for construction and fine woodworking.

Highlights:

Both the battery and fixed base housing are flat — an important feature to allow flipping the router upside down on your bench.

Always remove the battery of cordless tools for bit changes or maintenance.

Proudly sporting a 1 / 2 ” collet, the plunge base of this cordless brawler is intuitive to set and easy to use.

Triton Dual-Mode Router: The Dual-Mode Table Beast

Editor’s note: The specific model we tested was the MOF001, which is currently not widely available for sale online for unknown reasons. We will update this page if it becomes available again.

Tool: MOF001

Manufacturer: Triton

Rated at 13 amps, the midsize Triton offering is unique among this group of routers. In a single router, it offers both fixed and plunge routing capability, all at the push of a button. On paper, this looks like the only router you would ever need, but the controls take some getting used to, especially the retractable orange ring for coarse adjustments in fixed mode. The plastic plunge lock lever is situated further from the handles than other brands, making it an awkward reach for handheld use. The plunge turret has three stops or really two adjustable stops and a fixed stop to zero the bit height and is different than other models. Because the spring-loaded stop rod articulates with the threaded stops, it would be difficult to use brass setups blocks to set bit height. A safety door covering the power switch prevents accidental startups and the door actually locks itself when the automatic collet lock is engaged. However, this safety feature requires the user to take one or sometimes both hands off the handles to turn the machine on, which somewhat negates the safety feature. When the switch is toggled on, the clear plastic door is held open, so at least you can turn the motor off with one hand. The MOF001 has the most robust chip shields of the bunch, but they obscure and distort your view of the bit for handheld operation. Included with the kit is a thoughtful integrated dust collection port that accepts a reverse threaded 11/2” O.D. hose by simply screwing it into the router base. Dust collection worked fairly well for inboard plunge cuts, however, didn’t collect chips as well as aftermarket options in a router table. Although the Triton passed the one-handed plunge test, it didn’t earn high marks for plunge action because you must apply asymmetrical pressure for a smooth plunge. Any potential negatives of the handheld controls disappear as you drop this solid performer into a router table. It’s here in a router table that this model shines and avoids the need for a router lift entirely, which can cost more than the router itself. Raise the router with the included winding crank and enjoy the automatic collet lock feature, which easily allows one-wrench bit changes. I only wish the nicely made collets had four-flats, as opposed to just 2 flats, for more wrench placement options. Power is robust on this model, but despite advertising a soft start feature, it lurches to life more than any other router tested.

Amp draw testing confirmed this observation, with the highest peak reading in the test at 20.8 amps. A very utilitarian edge guide that also functions as a circle cutting jig is also included in the kit. The most perplexing feature of this router is the fact that you cannot raise the router fully for bit changes when the power switch is toggled on. For users that prefer to simply unplug the router topside, reaching under the table for every bit change will feel inconvenient (especially since the best router orientation places the power switch at the back of the cabinet). It’s one safety feature that reaches too far and makes the MOF001 somewhat less desirable than a router in a dedicated lift.

Highlights:

A push button in the left handle quickly switches between fixed and plunge modes.

A sliding cover over the power switch is a safety feature that makes it more difficult to turn the router on.