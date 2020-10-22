Tool: The Dust Deputy – Designed for Festool [Buy Now] & Festool 574930 CT [Buy Now]

MSRP: $299.95 (Dust Deputy) $740 (Festool CT 26)

Pair an Oneida mini-cyclone with a Festool vac and what do you get? A dream machine for portable power tools–one that protects your health and keeps your shop clean.

The Oneida Dust Deputy mini-cyclone can be hooked up to any vacuum, but Oneida has specifically designed this model to connect to the top of the Festool CT Dust Extractors, turning the pair into one integral, tool-actuated unit.

The dust from your tools first goes into the Dust Deputy, whose cyclone separates out all the large particles and deposits them in an easy-to-empty 9 gallon box. What’s leftover then goes into the CT, whose HEPA filter captures 99.7 percent of particles .3 microns and larger (according to the manufacturer).

The major practical benefit is that the vac’s filter will operate much more efficiently, because it can’t get clogged up with large debris.