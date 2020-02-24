Tool: Fusion F2

Manufacturer: Laguna

Price: $1800

A cabinet saw is the dream of many woodworkers, but many simply can’t afford one, or don’t have a 220 volt circuit to accommodate one. The folks at Laguna have been working hard to put a cabinet saw within reach of more woodworkers, and the Laguna Fusion – a 110 volt cabinet saw – is the result.

So what’s the big deal about a cabinet saw as opposed to a contractor or hybrid saw? Here’s the bottom line. A cabinet saw’s motor is inside the cabinet and the trunnions are mounted to the cabinet instead of the underside of the table.

Having the motor inside the cabinet is a big plus for a small shop, as the saw takes up less space. Cabinet-mounted trunnions make alignment of the saw’s top with the blade a snap. Granted, this isn’t something you have to do very often. But if you’ve ever done it on a saw with its trunnions bolted to the table, you know that it’s a real pain.

Conversely, a contractor saw’s trunnions are mounted to the underside of the table and the motor hangs out the saw’s back, taking up valuable space. A hybrid saw also has its trunnions mounted to the underside of the table, but the motor is inside the cabinet.

Lastly, most cabinet saws run on a 220 volt circuit and have more power; they’ll have anywhere from a 2 to 5 hp motor. Contractor saws and hybrid saws run on a 110 volt circuit with a maximum of a 1-3/4 hp motor. It also has more mass; i.e. lots of cast iron, which reduces vibration.

With its 1-3/4 hp 110 volt motor, the Laguna Fusion doesn’t have the same power output as an industrial cabinet saw, nor at 266 lbs. is it as massive. Importantly, however, the Fusion’s price tag isn’t as massive either, and you get the other two big cabinet saw benefits; cabinet-mounted trunnions, and the motor inside the cabinet.

The Laguna Fusion has all the modern features you’d expect on a cabinet saw; large cast iron table and extensions, T-style fence, riving knife/splitter and guard, left-tilting arbor and good dust collection, including a shroud around the blade. The Fusion also includes a push stick that mounts into two brackets directly on the top of the fence, so it’s always close at hand.

Another important safety feature is a magnetic switch. So if you happen to blow a breaker while the saw is running, it won’t automatically start up again when you turn the circuit back on.

The Fusion sits on two adjustable feet, and two casters, giving it a built-in mobile base. The casters are thoughtfully oriented 90° to the direction you push stock through the saw, so it won’t creep forward during use. As pictured, it has a 36″ rip capacity. It’s also available with a 52″ rip capacity.