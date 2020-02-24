Carrying a cutting list with me to the saw is a habit I learned long ago. If I don’t, it’s way too easy to transpose measurements on the way from my bench to the saw. I used to carry a small spiral notebook, but I found that it ended up getting rumpled and torn to the point where it was no longer usable.

My solution is this little shop-made clipboard. It’s made from a bright-colored hardwood, so it’s always easy to spot when I set it down. My clipboard is 1/4″ x 3-1/4″ x 6-3/8″; perfect for holding two 3″ x 3″ sticky notes.

The advantage this system has over a spiral notebook is that you’re putting on a fresh page with each use, so you’re not rumpling an entire notebook. The metal clip is optional. In fact, it gets in the way if I set my clipboard on a surface to write something down; the clip causes it to rock. -Tom Caspar