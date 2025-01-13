Tool: Scriber Buy Now

Manufacturer: Tooley Park

MSRP: £28

There are often times, where there’s simply no substitute for the right tool. A good scriber is one of those tools. Whether its leveling chair legs, scribing a cabinet, or any number of tasks, a quality scribe earns its keep here.

Some of the best scribes I’ve found are from a company called Tooley Park, out of the UK. Tooley Park offers a variety of scribers for different applications. A few of the line can be seen below.

The scribers from Tooley Park are machined out of aluminum, with a Delrin utensil holder. Depending on the style, either a threaded knob pinches the utensil, or a clamp squeezes the marking device. I like the fact that when I lock down the knobs (both on the pencil, and the angle adjustment), they don’t move. They’re locked in place. Of the styles below, I’m partial to the SB style scriber, with its narrower body. Though, the FB (black Delrin) offers a wider base for a bit more stability. Tooley Park also has a range of optional accessories for their scriber line as well. Shipping is available to North America, Australia, and parts of Europe.