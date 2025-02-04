Keeping warm: What jackets should you be wearing in the workshop?

Every year as the days get shorter and the temps get lower, woodworkers emerge from pseudo-hibernation to go into their shops and build throughout the long winter months. There are a lucky few of you who have fully insulted, heated shops, but the vast majority of our readers are working out of garages and sheds at cooler temps. Finding the right jacket will help you stay comfortable all season long and hold up to the wear and tear of a shop environment.

Welcome to the new Popular Woodworking Gear Guides, where we share with you the woodworking tools and gear we’re using in our shops. These articles are not sponsored content, but may include free samples provided from the manufacturer for testing and photography purposes.

Editor’s note: This guide had been in the works for several months before the release of Milwaukee’s line of workwear designed for women. We’ll be including those products in future rounds of testing.

What should I look for in woodworking outerwear?

First and foremost, the temperature of your environment is going to drive what type of jacket you need. I’ll work out of my garage shop when the temp is above 40 degrees (indoors). When it’s that cold I tend to gravitate towards something thicker, like the flannel-lined denim jacket from Dickies. Usually once I’ve been out there for a few hours it’s sufficiently warm for me to switch it up and wear something lighter.

The other two big considerations for me are durability and flexibility. Anything I’m using in a workwear environment needs to be able to hold up to repeated abuse and not fall apart. And it goes without saying that you need a jacket you can move freely in. If your shop jacket turns you into Randy from A Christmas Story, you should probably pick an alternative.

Editor’s pick for light jackets

Duluth Trading Co AKHG Crosshaul Overshirt Shop Men Shop Women $94.50

There’s a reason we’re including this “overshirt” here instead of our Best Shirts for Woodworking guide. The materials (and price point) have this fall firmly on the jacket side of the spectrum.

Price: 6/10 – This is not a cheap article of clothing, but the quality of the fabric and stitching is top-notch.

6/10 – This is not a cheap article of clothing, but the quality of the fabric and stitching is top-notch. Comfort: 8/10 — The jacket is made from a thick, 100% cotton fabric that really feels wonderful.

8/10 — The jacket is made from a thick, 100% cotton fabric that really feels wonderful. Safety : 8/10 – Back to that thick cotton fabric — the way it’s woven means it’s tougher and more abrasion-resistant outside than in. This thing is built to take years of hard use.

: 8/10 – Back to that thick cotton fabric — the way it’s woven means it’s tougher and more abrasion-resistant outside than in. This thing is built to take years of hard use. Functionality: 7/10 – While I could use more pockets, the ability of this jacket to be used in non-workshop settings boosts the functionality quite a bit.

Alternate picks: LL Bean BeanFlex Utility Trucker Jacket • Carhartt Montana Rugged Flex Loose Fit Heavyweight Duck Shirt Jac

Editor’s pick for sweatshirt

Milwaukee GRIDIRON Full-Zip Hoodie Shop (Women’s specific sizes coming soon) $64.97

At one point in time, a duck jacket was the workwear of choice for people in the trades. Today you’re more likely to see hoodies and sweatshirts in their place. This one from Milwaukee stood out for its comfort and durability (it did show up too late to be photographed with the rest of the jackets though.)

Price: 8/10 – This actually comes in a bit on the lower end of the spectrum for a work hoodie, though it seems built to last and is well worth the money.

8/10 – This actually comes in a bit on the lower end of the spectrum for a work hoodie, though it seems built to last and is well worth the money. Comfort: 8/10 — It’s a very warm and cozy jacket, almost too warm for mid-temp weather.

8/10 — It’s a very warm and cozy jacket, almost too warm for mid-temp weather. Safety : 8/10 – Not only does this sweatshirt feature nice thick fabric, it also has hidden draw cords for the hoodie that keep them tucked away.

: 8/10 – Not only does this sweatshirt feature nice thick fabric, it also has hidden draw cords for the hoodie that keep them tucked away. Functionality: 8/10 – A hoodie is a peak functional garment, and thoughtful features like the reinforced pockets on this one are especially nice.

Alternate picks: Thorogood Heavyweight Full Zip Hoodie • 1620 Full Tech Work Hoodie

Editor’s pick for medium jacket

Dickies Flannel Hooded Shirt Jacket Shop Men Shop Women $59.99-$64.99

I’ve owned several jackets like this over the years — cotton exterior with a soft, quilted interior. The more they break in, the more comfortable they become.

Price: 7/10 – This isn’t the cheapest jacket you’ll find in this style, but I feel like it’s well-executed for the price.

7/10 – This isn’t the cheapest jacket you’ll find in this style, but I feel like it’s well-executed for the price. Comfort: 9/10 — Right out of the gate this thing was cozy. I’m docking a single point because the pockets are at a bit of an odd angle.

9/10 — Right out of the gate this thing was cozy. I’m docking a single point because the pockets are at a bit of an odd angle. Safety : 5/10 – The materials here aren’t as wear-resistant as some of the other jackets on this list. The drawstrings for the hood are also a safety concern with moving blades.

: 5/10 – The materials here aren’t as wear-resistant as some of the other jackets on this list. The drawstrings for the hood are also a safety concern with moving blades. Functionality: 8/10 – I’ve worn this thing everywhere, from outdoor sporting events to the grocery store, and of course the shop. It’s a very versatile jacket.

Alternate picks: Duluth Trading Co Flapjack Relaxed Fit Hooded Shirt Jac • Wrangler Men’s Hooded Shirt Jacket

Editor’s pick for extra durability

Dickies Flannel Lined Denim Jacket Shop Men Shop Women (Closest Equivalent Style) $69.99-$99.99

When you’re working in a tough environment, you want a thick, durable jacket like this one.

Price: 9/10 – Right now the men’s jacket is on clearance for only $75, which is an absolute bargain.

9/10 – Right now the men’s jacket is on clearance for only $75, which is an absolute bargain. Comfort: 6/10 — By virtue of being a thicker jacket, it’s not quite as comfortable as some of the other options here.

6/10 — By virtue of being a thicker jacket, it’s not quite as comfortable as some of the other options here. Safety : 9/10 – High. The outer layer is made from durable denim fabric, and there are no hoods or drawstrings for things to catch on.

: 9/10 – High. The outer layer is made from durable denim fabric, and there are no hoods or drawstrings for things to catch on. Functionality: 8/10 – There are four pockets, including a zippered breast pocket.

Alternate picks: Wrangler Blanket Lined Denim Jacket • Carhartt Flannel-Lined Active Jac J140