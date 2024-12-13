Tool: EZ-Wings Miter Saw Station Buy Now

Manufacturer: Red House Tools

MSRP: $409.99+

A miter saw is a great tool to have in the shop and for home projects as well. The down fall of most miter saws, even when they’re paired with a miter saw stand, is that they lack sufficient support for making accurate, repeatable cuts on long material. That’s where the new EZ-Wings from Red House Tools really shines.

The EZ-Wings, as you see in the photo above, are a support system for miter saws. The universal base attaches to any miter saw, and a micro-adjust bracket allows you to fine-tune the height of the wings to match your miter saw. When not in use, the wings can be quickly removed from the base and stored in a convenient travel bag.

Now, am I going to say that miter saw support wings are a new innovation? No. But what I will say is that I’ve never seen a set of miter saw wings that match the quality of the ones from Red House Tools. These wings are machined out of solid aluminum, and you can tell that as soon as you pick them up. They’re solid, sturdy, and meant to take a beating.

In addition to being extremely high quality, the team at Red House Tools is constantly designing accessories for the EZ-Wings. One of their accessories (a Multi-Angle Stop Block) is shown in the middle photo, and they just released different color fences as well as a telescoping support leg. The EZ-Wings are available in various configurations to accommodate different lengths.

It’s no surprise that Red House has made a big splash with the EZ-Wings, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see options for mounting EZ-Wings on other tools in the near future.