Tool: TGA10-SET-135 Special Edition Clamp Set Buy Now

Manufacturer: Bessey

MSRP: $69.95

Are you still shopping for the woodworker on your holiday list? I’d recommend you check out our full woodworking gift guide, but I have a late entry that showed up on my radar I wanted to highlight. Bessey recently released a special edition clamp to commemorate their 135th anniversary. More than just a special coat of paint on the handles, this actually appears to be an entirely new design with custom-cast upper and lower jaw sections. The components are made in Germany and Spain to the “highest BESSEY processing quality” and from nearly 100% recycled materials. The final assembly is completed in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.

While you’re paying a bit more than you would for a standard f-clamp, I think it’s well worth the price given it’s made-in-Europe pedigree and unique design. Plus it’s sort of the thing that should spark a bit of joy every time the giftee gets to use it. Better order fast though, there’s a limited production run!