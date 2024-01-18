Tool: Assorted Backsaws Shop Now

Manufacturer: Blue Spruce Toolworks

MSRP: $109-$329

A couple of years back, I introduced our readers to Jared Greene, a saw maker from South Carolina. In the time since, Jared’s talents have been recognized by the folks at Blue Spruce Toolworks, and during Handworks 2023, they released their new line of handsaws that Jared Greene is heading.

The saws are available in Western-style back saws, as well as gents saws (lower saw, in the image to the right). A couple of lengths are available in each style, as well as tooth patterns (rip and crosscut—carcass vs. dovetail designation). But, the thing that makes these really stand out is that absolutely no expense is spared in the quality of the material or craftsmanship. The steel is imported Swedish spring steel that holds an edge as good as any saw I’ve used. The tooth-line is precision-ground with CBN wheels, so that it’s geometrically perfect. This means a smooth finish straight off the saw. Finally, as with all Blue Spruce Tools, the handles are resin-infused. Not only does that make them extremely tough, but it also adds a great weight to the saw that counterbalances the tool. The first four saw designs that Blue Spruce has released have been met with praise, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this tool line.