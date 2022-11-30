This millwork technique can be used to make curved parts with accuracy and ease.

Much of my recent work has been making period-appropriate arch-top sash windows for an historic building. They are 6 1⁄2‘ tall, with a 5’-diameter arch. In other words, they’re a bit larger than what you’d likely need for a furniture piece with an arched door or opening.

But no matter what your arch needs, the same techniques apply – so although I include dimensions in this article for a small, arched cabinet door, you can apply these techniques to arches of any size.

Always begin with a drawing and a given dimension – in this case, the wood is a frame for a stained glass panel I designed and made to add some visual interest to my cabinet door.

My first step is to get a 3⁄4“-thick sheet of melamine large enough on which to draw the arch. On it, I mark an X and Y axis, then drill a 5⁄16” hole at their intersection.