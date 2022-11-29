<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Projects
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

The bench hook is without question one of the most indispensable tools in my wood shop. The force of gravity and the force of using the tool up against a solid fence is all that it takes to keep the work from moving. It’s deceptively sophisticated and exceptionally simple to make. It’s a great choice for a first-time hand-tool only project. They can be as long, as wide and as decorative as you like, and can be made from hardwood scrap.

I can make a pair from rough sawn lumber in less than an hour. They’re a natural test of precision hand-tool skills as there’s no room to ‘fudge’ anything. They’re either straight, flat and square or they aren’t. You’ll notice any deviation while in use. Think of it as a Gottshall block with a real function; a great way to practice being accurate while still producing something of value. Yet another benefit is that it’s made in one piece and then sawed apart, giving you a pair with minimal layout.

 

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.

Start typing and press Enter to search

Testing for SquareTricks of the Trade