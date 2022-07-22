The summer is here in earnest, and with it came the rising humidity. Humidity and ferrous-based metals such as carbon steel and cast iron don’t get along that well, and the result of the unholy relationship between the two is rust.

I try to prevent rust infestation by covering my tools and machines’ exposed surfaces with oil, wax, or a special anti-rust paper. Still, unfortunately, some pernicious rust will always find a way and sneak through my lines of defense. It is better to deal with rust sooner than later as if left unattended, rust will set camp on your tools’ surfaces and spread out broader and deeper.

Iron oxidization or corrosion can wreak havoc on our tools and is incredibly frustrating when discovered on flat and true reference surfaces such as planers, table saws beds, and the soles and sides of our hand planes.

Thankfully, many products can help us remove freshly settled surface rust. Form chemical products such as Naval Jelly and POR-15 Rust Remover to the abrasive media such as Sandflex Hand Blocks, abrasive pads, and, let us not forget – the good old sandpaper.

I use the chemical compounds to remove deep rust but applying them takes time and could be messy. In contrast, the abrasive stuff is fast and effective – but it also sands away some of the steel (or the cast iron) around the corrosion. Therefore, I don’t like to use them unless I have to.

I recently discovered what I believe is the best, non-aggressive technique for mitigating light corrosion. This technique calls for the “soft power” of brass and bronze and is simple and easy to use. Brass or bronze are softer metals than cast iron and steel and will not abrade them, and yet these metals are harder than rust, so they could remove corrosion without damaging the unaffected areas.

I came up with two main ways to incorporate brass and bronze: as a scraper and in the form of metal wool.

As A Scraper

If you take an old brass hinge leaf and file its edge flat, you will form a sharp corner that can effectively scrape rust blemishes that developed over the surface. Moreover, filing the hinge’s edge will create a metal burr that, although not that strong, is excellent for this rust-removing job.

As Wool

Bronze wool (like steel wool) is a product that I found out about just recently. It will only tackle rust and conform its shape to round, concave, and convex surfaces. I tried it on some of my tools, and the results are impressive.

I purchased two bags of Medium and Fine bronze wool, but so far, I only tried the Medium – which works great.

Whether you use bronze wool or a piece of sharped-edges brass hinge, this rust removal technique is both inexpensive and harmless for your tools, but it would not work on deep and entrenched rust.

I would not try to utilize it on all rusted surfaces – just on those you don’t want to alter by the aggressive mineral found in sandpaper and abrasive pads.