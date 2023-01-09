<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Shop Blog
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Just the good ol’ boys, Phil, Logan, and John are making their way the only way they know how by kicking off the first podcast of the year by discussing the tool buying process and so much more.

Free Stacking Sawhorse Plans: https://www.woodsmithplans.com/plan/stacking-sawhorse

Find all of the ShopNotes podcast episodes here.

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Woodworking in America: Amanda N. EwingInterviews