Make no mistake: This is must-see exhibition. Curated by Laura Mays and Deirdre Visser, Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking showcases a collection of works by 43 artists. From well-crafted functional forms to experimental materials and idea-driven designs, the exhibition encompasses the wide range of work that women are contributing to the field of woodworking. It’s truly a treat for woodworkers of all kinds.The exhibition is on view at the Center for Art in Wood in Philadelphia through January 18, with a comprehensive book to follow in 2021. Learn more at centerforartinwood.org and womenwoodworking.org.