Make no mistake: This is must-see exhibition. Curated by Laura Mays and Deirdre Visser, Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking showcases a collection of works by 43 artists. From well-crafted functional forms to experimental materials and idea-driven designs, the exhibition encompasses the wide range of work that women are contributing to the field of woodworking. It’s truly a treat for woodworkers of all kinds.The exhibition is on view at the Center for Art in Wood in Philadelphia through January 18, with a comprehensive book to follow in 2021. Learn more at centerforartinwood.org and womenwoodworking.org.
Jennifer Anderson, Cadwalader Chair, 2016, mud and steel, 37″ x 22″ x 26″. Photo by Heather McCalla
Christy Oates, Facet Chair, 2014, sapele and maple veneered plywood, 16″ x 16″ x 32½”. Photo by the artist
Annie Evelyn, Windsor Flower Chair,2018, ash, flowers, glass test tubes, 28″ x 26″ x 40″. Photo by L. Gnadinger
Gail Fredell, Tansu Blue, 2014, dyed red oak, pickled white oak with a blue wash, satinwood, steel hardware, 34″ x 34″ x 14″. Photo by Mark Johnston
Katie Hudnall, Spirits Cabinet, 2012, reclaimed wood, 65″ x 12 ½” x 36″. Photo by Michelle Given
Laura Kishimoto, Yumi Chair II, 2016, ash and mild steel, 46″ x 43″ x 52″. Photo by Matthew Staver
Leslie Webb, Linda Lou Rocker, 2018, ash, caning, 39″ x 38″ x 22½”. Photo by the artist
Wendy Maruyama, Sonje (from the #wildLIFE series), 2015, polychromed wood, 98″ x 42″ x 26″. Photo by Scott Cartwright
SIOSI, Lowdown Coffee Table, 2019, walnut, 17″ x 48″ x 48″. Photo by the artist
Yuri Kobayashi, Believing, 2009, ash and sterling silver, 74″ x 20″ x 74″. Photo by Craig Smith