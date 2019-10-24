While working on my pegboard cabinet and trying to integrate into it most of my frequently used tools I noticed that one of them, a Woodriver spokeshave, didn’t have a hanging hole. Hanging holes are quite a common feature on many tools, and are part and parcel of all the Stanley and Record cast iron spokeshaves that I own. Since I resort to the Woodriver tool quite often, I decided to drill one of its handles and find a companion hook for it on the pegboard.

Drilling steel, cast iron, or brass is something that every woodworker needs to do. Most of us know how to do it correctly but just in case, here are a few tips and guidelines.