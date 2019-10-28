Fall 2019 Edition
One of the best places to be inspired as a woodworker is on Instagram. Here’s the woodworkers and makers our editors are following this fall.
@anneofalltrades – Anne Briggs
Alway full of energy and featuring a little something for everyone, Anne is one of the most popular woodworkers on instagram.
@elliot_jokelson – Elliot Jokelson
Elliot focuses on satisfyingly clean, unfussy woodworking and possibly has the most nicely built workbench you’ll ever see.
@mattcremona – Matt Cremona
The man, the myth, the sawmill building legend himself is a must-follow for any woodworker on instagram.
@woodfist – Michael Casler
Michael is a talented cabinetmaker who is currently in the process of setting up his new shop.
@youcanmakethistoo – Caleb Harris
Specializing in wood, metal, epoxy, and LEGO (you read that right), Caleb’s goal is to inspire others to make as well.
@zabuilds – Zac Matchett-Smith
A multitalented maker, Zac covers both his successes and failures on his Instagram so his followers can learn with him.