Fall 2019 Edition

One of the best places to be inspired as a woodworker is on Instagram. Here’s the woodworkers and makers our editors are following this fall.

@anneofalltrades – Anne Briggs

Alway full of energy and featuring a little something for everyone, Anne is one of the most popular woodworkers on instagram.

@elliot_jokelson – Elliot Jokelson

Elliot focuses on satisfyingly clean, unfussy woodworking and possibly has the most nicely built workbench you’ll ever see.

@mattcremona – Matt Cremona

The man, the myth, the sawmill building legend himself is a must-follow for any woodworker on instagram.

@woodfist – Michael Casler

Michael is a talented cabinetmaker who is currently in the process of setting up his new shop.

@youcanmakethistoo – Caleb Harris

Specializing in wood, metal, epoxy, and LEGO (you read that right), Caleb’s goal is to inspire others to make as well.

@zabuilds – Zac Matchett-Smith

A multitalented maker, Zac covers both his successes and failures on his Instagram so his followers can learn with him.