Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re checking out some new tool announcements, the latest giveaway from Festool, and a unique material choice I spotted in the wild.

Tool News Quick Bites

Infinity Tools releases 0″ to 2″ Pocket Marking Rule: It’s certainly a niche product, but for the hyper-accurate among us, it’s a great little rule.

Metabo HPT joins the tabless battery market with the new T-PWR MultiVolt: Tabless cells allow for higher power delivery than traditional tabbed batteries. Metabo HPT joins other big-name tool manufacturers like Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Bosch with this next-gen tech.

Festool Is Celebrating With A Giveaway

Festool is turning 100 this year, and is continuing their birthday celebrations with a new giveaway and a sweet grand prize. The winner will receive a Festool Domino DF50o in a limited-edition color scheme, as well a 100th Anniversary Sytainer and 100th Anniversary hat, plus a set of GHS 25 Earbuds. Head over to the Festool website to enter, but make it snappy; the contest ends at midnight on April 13th.

Local Oddity: OSB Edition

I always keep any eye out for furniture when I’m at antique shops. It’s almost a compulsory behavior at this point. Sometimes I’m looking at form or design, other times I’m appreciating the quality of the work. It’s also the only place you’ll find oddities like the bedroom set I found at Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, which combines some pretty joinery and attention to detail with a very odd material choice.

I’d love to know more about the history of this furniture set. Was it a shop class project? Part of an art installation? Or just someone with a twisted sense of humor? No matter the case, it certainly sparked some joy to see it out in the wild.

Video of the Week: The Wood Whisperer Makes a Small Workbench

Marc is a longtime friend of Pop Wood, and has written for us in the past. I always love a good entry-level project, and his new workbench design checks all the right boxes for a woodworker who is both financially and space-constricted. (Also check out that sweet Woodworking in America shirt he’s wearing at the start of the video.)

Anything interesting I missed this week, or that you want me to highlight in a future Splinter Report? Let us know on social media or drop me an email at cknoff@aimmedia.com.