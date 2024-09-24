Tool:No 1 Penetrating Oil Shop Now

Manufacturer: Glancy’s Alchemy

MSRP: $15 (8oz)

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. The thing I love most about woodworking is the community around us. I meet some fantastic people within it. Take Chase Glancy, for example. We were introduced through a mutual friend (Jamie Harpster, from Plane Wellness). Chase has designed, manufactured, and bottled a new penetrating oil finish, called Glancy’s No 1.

Now, here’s where I put my “Editor” hat on. Is it really better than other oils on the market? In short, I absolutely believe it is. Think of Glancy’s No 1 as a replacement for boiled linseed oil or tung oil. It penetrates and, in one coat, creates a finish from within the wood’s surface. Doing this increases the shimmer (chatoyance) of figured wood, and enhances the natural color of the wood.

Now here’s the thing about Glancy’s No 1. It’s unbelievably easy to apply. It’s significantly thinner than other oils, so it goes on very smoothly via brush, pad, or rag. After flooding on a coat, you let it soak in for 10 minutes before wiping away any excess. And seriously—it only takes one coat. Get this … it’s ready for a top coat (if you wish) after 8 hours. Boiled linseed oil takes days to dry. I think Chase nailed it on the head. The branding has that old-world charm, and the oil is fantastic. It’s my new go-to oil.