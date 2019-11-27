Welcome to the 2019 edition of the Popular Woodworking gift guide! We have products for every creative person on your shopping list, from an $8 pair of safety goggles to a $6500 laser cutter.
Want to give your significant other a hint for what you want? “Accidentally” leave this article open on their laptop, having scrolled down to the thing you want most. Easy!
For the Safe and Stylish Woodworker: Magid Y50 Classic Black Safety Glasses
Manufacturer: Magid
Price: $8
Proving once and for all that safety can be cool, these safety glasses meet ANSI Z87+ standards. So whether you’re planning on taking Instagram by storm, or just your workshop, you’ll look good and be safe wearing these.
For The Junior Woodworker: Handy Fam Tape Measure
Manufacturer: OffWhite Labs
Price: $12.99
This kid-friendly tape measure is perfect for your little shop assistant. Our 4-year-old junior editor especially appreciated the bright colors and fun shape as he ran around the house measuring all of the furniture. The eye that doubles as a level is a nice touch that we would like to see on more tape measures.
For the Beginner Woodcarver: Flexcut Cutting Knife
Manufacturer: Flexcut
Price: $18
When you’re starting woodcarving, you want a knife that is sturdy, yet small enough to do detail work. The Flexcut Cutting knife perfectly fits the bill with its carbon steel blade and ergonomic handle.
For the Precise Woodworker: 123 Machinist Blocks
Manufacturer: Various
Price: $20 (set of 2)
Once you get these blocks you won’t know what you did without them. Need to make sure something is perfectly square? Use these blocks. Need measure 1″, 2″, or 3″ perfectly every time? Use these blocks. Need something to clamp to when welding? To set dowel spacing? Check flatness? Use these blocks.
For the Handy Woodworker: 8 Piece Screwdriver Set
Manufacturer: Craftsman
Price: $21
Few tools are more important in the home repair arsenal than the humble screwdriver. That’s why every handy man or woman should have these high-quality screwdrivers that will last them a lifetime. This set includes 4 Phillips and 4 slotted screwdrivers in various sizes.
For the Woodworker With Sore Knuckles: GearKlamp
Manufacturer: Bessey
Price: $16 – $25
Almost everyone who has used an f-clamp has experienced the joy of scraping their knuckles while in a tight space. The GearKlamp is designed to reach into places that just weren’t possible with your average bar clamp or f-clamp. The bar slides through the handle allowing the jaws to reach into the clamping space without compromising the ability to use the handle.
For the Woodworker That Doesn’t Need Another Plane: Planing Stop
Manufacturer: BT&C
Price: $19-$33
These made in the USA stops are perfect if you are looking for more flexibility or just a high-quality stop for planing. Available in mild steel for occasional use, and hardened steel for the power user.
For the Woodworker’s Lungs: M2 RZ Mask
Manufacturer: RZ Mask
Price: $35
A dust mask is one of the most important parts of a woodworker’s safety arsenal. Unfortunately, most masks fall into one of two categories- poor fit or uncomfortable. RZ Masks are designed to be lightweight and comfortable, while still filtering harmful particles from reaching your lungs.
For the Woodworker On The Go: Occidental Leather 4 in 1 Tool/Tape Holder
Manufacturer: Occidental Leather
Price: $36
A good tool holder can last a lifetime, and this one (made in the USA) is built just for that. It even includes a tool shield for carrying sharp objects.
For the Metalworker: Antra Welding Helmet AH6-260-0000
Manufacturer: Antra
Price: $44
This highly-rated helmet has all the standard bells and whistles you want in an auto-darkening welding helmet. It also meets ANSI Z87. 1 standards, meaning it will keep you safe while welding, plasma cutting, or grinding, without breaking the bank.
For the Woodworker That Loves Quality: Trusco ST-350-B 2-Level Toolbox
Manufacturer: Trusco
Price: $52
There’s something almost intangible about interacting with an item of exceptional quality- an aura given off. Which is exactly what you’ll experience with this beautifully-crafted toolbox. With nary a piece of plastic in sight, you know it’s built for the long haul.
For the Woodturner/Mixologist: Complete Set of Rockler Bar Tool Turning Kits
Manufacturer: Rockler
Price: $59
Whether you’re making them for yourself or as a gift, this set of DIY bar tool turning kits has everything you need to completely outfit a bar. You just pick your choice of wood, then get turning!
For the Person Who Has Literally Everything: More Batteries
Manufacturer: Various
Price: $20-$100
At a certain point in time, you run out of different tools you need (or space in your shop). What then? Well, if there’s one item you can’t have enough of, it’s fresh batteries for your cordless tool collection. Pick up an extra battery (or three) and never miss a moment of woodworking time waiting for a charge.
For the Accurate Woodworker: Woodpeckers 1281 Woodworking Square
Manufacturer: Woodpeckers
Price: $120
A square is only as good as its squareness (sorry) and Woodpeckers promises that their square is perfectly square (sorry again). Jokes aside, having a precise tool like this helps projects go smoothly and gives you better results when cutting and assembling.
For the Maker: Custom Branding Iron
Manufacturer: Budget Brandings
Price: $80-$170+
Here at PopWood we’ve noticed the sudden rise of branding irons as a must-have for makers across Instagram and YouTube. And we have to say that we totally get it- who wouldn’t want to leave their mark (literally) on the pieces they worked so hard on. Budget Brandings makes custom branding irons for torch heating, or electric ones that heat themselves. Since each iron is custom-made, order early for delivery by Christmas.
For the Woodworker That Does Need Another Plane: Bench Dog Tools No. 5 Jack Plane
Manufacturer: Bench Dog Tools
Price: $170
Few tools elicit as much passion from woodworkers as the humble plane. Designed as a quality mass-market alternative to restoring antique planes, this is a premium offering that comes sharp and true right out of the box.
For the Finishing Fanatic: DCW210 5″ Sander
Manufacturer: DeWalt
Price: $119 (bare tool)- $199 (with battery)
A portable sander that allows you to keep dust far from your shop is an underrated idea. This sander features a powerful brushless motor, dust-sealed switch, 8,000-12,000 rpm speed dial, and a cloth dust collection bag that snaps onto its positive-locking dust port tube.
For the Finishing Fanatic: Fisch 16 Piece Wave Cutter Forstner Bit Set
Manufacturer: Fisch
Price: $380
When we tested these bits earlier this fall, our Editor-In-Chief declared them “by far the best I’ve used,” and we stand by that declaration today. Though not the cheapest on the market, you’re not going to find a faster, cleaner-cutting bit out there.
For the Live-Edge Slab Lover: Woodpeckers Slab Flattening Mill
Manufacturer: Woodpeckers
Price: $900
While you can build a homemade slab-flattening jig, you can’t match the robustness and precision of something engineered specifically for the task. The Woodpeckers Slab Flattening Mill is more than prepared for the job of giving you flat, accurate slabs time after time after time.
For the Woodworker That Needs It All: Dremel Digilab LC40 Laser Cutter
Manufacturer: Dremel Digilab
Price: $6500
Digital laser cutters are truly a versatile tool, and this one packs a lot of tricks into a very compact package. It’s both safe (first laser cutter to receive UL approval) and easy to use, with a color touch-screen control and a web-based interface. While no impulse buy, it really is a worthwhile investment for the digital maker.