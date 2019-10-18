Tool: Fisch Wave Cutter Forstner Bits

Manufacturer: Fisch Tools

Cost: $300 (16 piece set)

My collection of Forstner bits was cobbled together over the years. I started with inexpensive multipacks. Then I bought a few specific sizes for projects and even sprung for some premium one-offs. And I’ve tried just about every style and brand of Forstner bit. They all worked, but none of them really impressed me until I got my hands on these Forstner bits from Fisch.

To put it simply, the Fisch Wave Cutter Forstner bits are by far the best I’ve used. They drilled faster, cleaner and had better chip ejection than every bit I put them up against, even other premium brands. I promptly gathered all the other forstner bits in my shop and put them in my giveaway pile and bought the 16-piece set. They’re also sold individually and in smaller sets. You do pay a premium for these bits, but if you’re tired of compromising or you’re planning on drilling a bunch of holes, they’re definitely worth checking out.