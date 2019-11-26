Alex Clarke is one of 43 fine woodworkers who are showcased in the exhibition Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking. We conducted a brief interview via email to find out more about her work.

Why is this exhibition important to you?

Making a Seat at the Table gave me the opportunity to witness the breadth of ideas and skills that are currently being employed in North America by women-identifying woodworkers. Being newer to woodworking, I am able to see the different directions women have gone within the field. This has been very inspiring since I didn’t have much awareness of what women were contributing to woodworking before the show.

What advice would you give your younger self about getting into woodworking?

Take your art seriously. I didn’t know there were career opportunities, and even though I took a woodshop class in high school, I didn’t explore woodworking as a career until after graduating college.

Which piece in the exhibition stood out the most to you?

I was drawn to the beautiful, clean lines of Leslie Webb’s ash rocker. It’s a modern update on the rocking chair that incorporates caning which is a technique that I am very interested in exploring.

