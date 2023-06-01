Handmade gifts are one of the most personal ways to say that you love your Dad. No matter Dad’s interest, you’re sure to find something he’ll enjoy on this list. Seeing this list last minute with Father’s Day imminent? Don’t worry, most of these gifts can be made over the course of a weekend (and some in an afternoon) and you’ll have time to stop and pick up a card too. Is your Dad a woodworker? Check out this gift guide instead!

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Titebond Hide Glue

1/2" Straight Bit

Titebond Molding Glue