If your Dad is a woodworker, then this is the perfect Father’s Day gift guide to help you shop. He’ll love anything you get for him on this list. Looking to build something for your Dad? Check out this gift guide instead!

FastCap Right Left Tap Measure $7.99

The ability to read this tape measure from both comes in handy more often than you might think, which makes it a thoughtful and inexpensive way to show Dad you care about his hobbies.

Ehon Mechanical Carpenters Pencil Set $23.99

If Dad is all set on measuring tools, what about marking ones instead? This 7-piece set means he’ll always have one on hand when he needs it.

Make Your Own Workbench $27.95

A workbench is the nexus for many workshops. We collected all of our top workbench plans, tips, and more into this great paperback book so your Dad can build the very best one for his needs.

Bessey GearKlamp $28.69 (24″ model)

The GearKlamp is designed to reach into places that just aren’t possible with an average bar clamp or f-clamp. The bar slides through the handle allowing the jaws to reach into the clamping space without compromising the ability to use the handle.

Thomas Flinn Pax Taytools 8 Inch Gent Dovetail Saw $39.99

Thomas Flinn & Co has been making traditional English saws for 100 years now. The Gent Dovetail saw is perfect for not only dovetails, but any fine detail cutting.

WoodRiver 29 Piece Brad Point Drill Bit Set $57.99

Brad point drill bits are the best choice for most small-diameter holes in woodworking. The brad point allows you to locate the bit precisely, and keeps it from wandering.

ISOtunes Air Defender $79.99

Hearing protection is a must in the shop, but that doesn’t mean Dad can’t enjoy his music at the same time. The ISOtunes Air Defender is ultra-comfortable and features Bluetooth, making it perfect for any loud environment.

8″ Professional Diamond Bench Sharpening Stone Kit $134

Woodsmith Tools has partnered with Titman Edge to bring the original James Barry sharpening stones to the US market. This kit includes everything Dad needs to sharpen edge tools such as knives, chisels, plane irons, and more.

Milwaukee M18 FUELTrack Saw with 55 in. Track Saw Guide Rail $679

We loved this track saw when we tested it earlier this year, and your Dad will love it also. Make arrow-straight cuts time after time on sheet goods, hardwoods, and more.

Festool Domino Joiner DF 500 $1199

The Festool Domino is one of the most versatile joinery options widely available to woodworkers. Dad is going to love having one of these in his shop.

