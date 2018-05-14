How to Make Inlaid Bees

A few years ago I had a commission to design and build a large coffee table for a client in Chicago. I inlaid scatterings of bees on the panels at the sides and back to add some joyful sweetness to the otherwise-serious design.

A recent Instagram post showing the bees on one of the panels brought a lot of interest, so here’s the step-by-step technique I use for this type of inlay. It’s extremely simple (to the point of being embarrassingly crude) and wonderfully effective at evoking the lively buzzing of these hardworking creatures.

Materials needed:

Marking knife

Chisels and gouges, depending on the sizes and shapes you plan to use

Sandpaper

Laminate trimmer and 1/8″ cutter (optional)

Pencil

Oil-based enamel

Veneer (you can saw your own)

Thin brass sheet (available from many hardware stores; it should be thin enough to cut with scissors but not so thin that you can sand through it. I used .005″.)

5-minute epoxy

Amber shellac

– Nancy Hiller

