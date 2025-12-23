Tool: VX 21 Wagon Vise/End Vise/Tail Vise Shop Now

Manufacturer: Hovarter

MSRP: $230-$290

When I began construction of my version of the Shaker Workbench (article online later this week), I went on the hunt for vise hardware. My goal was to find something that offered modern convenience—not the somewhat finicky wooden screws of the past (but still complemented the aesthetic of Shaker design). The Hovarter VX21 hit that sweet spot perfectly. Unlike traditional vises, the VX21 uses a quick-release mechanism that feels almost like sleight of hand. Turn the handwheel to the left, and the dog block slides freely along its track. With a turn back, the threads engage, locking the block in place. It seems like some form of black magic at first, but after using it, I can assure you it’s as impressive as it sounds. The secret is Hovarter’s patent-pending sliding block—the orange anodized piece seen here.

Installing a wagon vise like the VX21 does require some planning. In my case, I was able to design around it from the start. For those retrofitting, Hovarter provides clear instructions and hardware solutions that adapt to a wide variety of bench styles—from Roubo builds to slab-top benches. Once installed on my Shaker Workbench, the VX21 quickly became one of my favorite features. The smooth action, rock-solid clamping, and elegant design make it a joy to use. Hovarter offers several variations of their vises—leg, face, and wagon—all built around this same ingenious clamping block. If you’re looking for well-thought-out vise hardware, I can’t recommend the VX21 highly enough.

