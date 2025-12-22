Lapping the back of the plane blade can be a lot of work. My fingers have often complained very loudly, so I’ve tried many ways to hold the blade more comfortably. I’ve used a magnet, made from a holder from a chuck of wood with a shallow dado in it, and worn gardener’s gloves—the kind that have rubber bumps all over them. Each method worked OK, but I finally decided that the sharpening would need another jig.

This one really does the trick. It allows you to put a lot of pressure right on top of the blade, without tipping it, and that extra pressure makes lapping go much faster. The blade is fastened directly to the jig; the knob is elevated on a stack of nylon washers to give you a roomier grip. The knob is threaded and fastened to the jig with a 5/16“ flat head machine bolt.