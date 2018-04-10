This Mystifies Me Every Time I See It – Wearing Gloves While Finishing

I’ll probably get pushback on this, but here goes anyway. I’d love to hear your objections.

Look at the above picture. What seems odd to you? It’s not something small. It’s jumping right off the screen.

The spraying technique is entirely correct, especially with the opposite hand holding the hose out of the way. Not doing this is the most common mistake I see when teaching a class. The student leaves the hose dangling straight down so that it can rub against the just-applied finish and smear it.

The thing I notice immediately are the gloves. Why wear gloves when spraying? I see this often in magazines and on the web. It might be that the editor of producer insists on this, overcompensating on the safety side. But I fail to see any need for it. I’ve been spraying finishes for over 40 years, and I think I can confidently say that I have never worn gloves and I have never gotten finish on my hands. The gloves seem to introduce an element of unwieldiness into the process.

It’s not only spraying. I often see pictures or videos of people brushing a finish onto a horizontal surface with gloves on also, and I don’t think I’ve ever done this either. Vertical surfaces could be an exception if the finish is running down the brush handle.

Applying stains and oil finishes is another matter. I’m usually wiping them on and wiping off the excess. Wearing gloves is a very good idea here.

– Bob Flexner