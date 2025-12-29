I didn’t notice this misfit miter until glue-up. Fortunately there’s an easy way to hide narrow gaps like this one. Before the glue dries, rub the corner with a hard, rounded object, like a big drill bit. Rubbing crushes the wood fibers inward and closes the gap. The fibers stiffen as the glue dries. This leaves a rounded corner that’s barley noticeable unless the gap is really wide.—Bryon Scott

