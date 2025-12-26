Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at a roundup of Splinter Report greatest hits.

Local Oddity: OSB Edition

(From April 4th)

I always keep any eye out for furniture when I’m at antique shops. It’s almost a compulsory behavior at this point. Sometimes I’m looking at form or design, other times I’m appreciating the quality of the work. It’s also the only place you’ll find oddities like the bedroom set I found at Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, which combines some pretty joinery and attention to detail with a very odd material choice.

I’d love to know more about the history of this furniture set. Was it a shop class project? Part of an art installation? Or just someone with a twisted sense of humor? No matter the case, it certainly sparked some joy to see it out in the wild.

Nakashima Family Home Needs Preservation

(From September 19th)

George Nakashima is one of the most well-known woodworkers of the 20th century, and the father of live-edge furniture. Over the years, he built seventeen buildings on his 12-acre compound in southeast Pennsylvania. Today, his estate is managed by the Nakashima Foundation for Peace, which offers tours to the public, as well as efforts to maintain his legacy and work. Recently, they’ve begun the process of ensuring the future of the Nakashima family home, which was constructed in 1946.

One of the key issues is that Nakashima built the house without architectural drawings or documentation of any changes made over the years. In order to assess the condition of the house and plot a path forward, they needed to determine the construction methods and structural design. This past year, with help from a grant, they produced architectural drawings, photographs, environmental condition reports, and laser scans for 3-D modeling of the House. (If you’re interested, the entire report is available as a PDF.) Now armed with comprehensive information on the structure, they can begin the process of preserving it for future generations.

The next step is a Historic Preservation Symposium that is happening November 15-16. The foundation will discuss the findings of their report, as well as highlighting preservation efforts underway and ones needed in the future. Limited tickets are still available for purchase.

Video of the Week: Beautiful Joinery

(From April 25th)

I had not previously heard of this channel before stumbling upon this video, but wow. Wood, Stone & Steel makes gorgeously produced mini documentaries on the craft and natural ways of building. This video highlights Jack Badger, a traditional joinery company out of the UK. Makes me want to pack up and move across the pond.

