Building the 4-Hour Outdoor Morris Chair

Here’s an outdoor chair that you can build in a weekend, or if you are willing to take David Thiel’s word for it, in four hours! It’s made of pine and common materials, stuff you can get at the big box store. For this outdoor Morris Chair, David Thiel used paint to fend off the elements.



The back can be adjusted by moving the bar along the holes on the arms of the chair. It’s a simple way to give sturdy adjustability.



Typically, a Morris Chair is a hefty piece of furniture, that’s part of its appeal. In this build, David has lightened the look of the legs by configuring the two pieces into a T that is stable and looks good for this build.

