This unusual push stick provides fingertip control without risking your fingertips. Its V-notch end wraps around the board’s edge to hold the workpieces against both the table and the fence, and its flexible tines produce a gripping action. The curved handle provides a comfortable hand position and effective control.

To make this handy helper, you’ll need a piece of oak or other hardwood that measures 3/4″ x 4″ x 18″. Start by making the V-groove. Saw one end of your blank at a 35° angle. Then tilt your bandsaw blade to 45° and use your miter gauge to cut the V-notch. Finish by sawing the curved handle and the 1/16″-wide tines on the bandsaw. —Robert Srigley