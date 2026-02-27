Welcome to The Splinter Report, where I gather the assorted interesting and amusing things I’ve seen in the woodworking world. This week we’re looking at elusive sawhorses, a shop fire, and inmate-made woodworking projects.

Tool News Quick Bites

BORA Camo Sawhorse Emulate Bigfoot: BORA has a new version of their Speedhorse XT sawhorses, featuring a limited-edition camo design. Or perhaps I should say “allegedly” has. Oh sure, there’s video evidence out there that they exist, and people on social media claiming they’ve seen them in the wild. But there’s a decided lack of concrete proof. Or maybe they just haven’t hit retail shelves yet. Until that happens though, I’ll treat them with the skepticism I would Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster.

Bad Situation: Garage Fire Edition

I had a bad situation this past weekend in my garage that could have been much worse. I use a portable propane camping heater to take the edge off of the Minnesota winter chill when I’m working in my shop. The heater is from a reputable brand and rated for indoor use. I’ve used the heater for a few years now without any issue. Just that morning I had attached a fresh tank of propane and checked all of the connections before starting. I ran the heat for a few hours, then repositioned it in my shop before stepping inside to grab something.

Now, this is probably where I went wrong — I should not have left it unattended. Though realistically, I should not have to shut off the heater every time I leave the room. Best practice, sure. Practical in use, less so. In any case, 10 minutes later I could smell something like a recently-extinguished candle. I pushed it aside in my mind, but the neanderthal part of my brain kept blinking danger at me. Realizing that maybe, just maybe, the heater was too close to something and melting it, I opened the door to my garage and — fire! The heater itself was burning, and the propane hose had melted and a jet of flame was shooting out of the remaining end.

It’s times like that where you become painfully aware of any gaps in your safety setup. The fire, though not large yet, was between me and my shop fire extinguisher. Thankfully, I keep an extinguisher in the kitchen as well, which I quickly called into use. A few short bursts later, and the fire was out. Because I’m not a sociopathic Instagram influencer, I don’t have video footage of me putting out the fire, but I do have photographs of the aftermath.

I filed a report with CPSC, and the device manufacturer reached out immediately. They’re having the burnt heater sent back to them, and sending me a replacement one. Though, to be honest, I’m not sure I’ll be able to trust it ever again, even if I’m in the shop the entire time.

As Seen in a Museum: Prison Outreach Program

The Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, MA, has a very neat exhibition on display right now. “Shaping Futures: The Prison Outreach Program of New Hampshire Furniture Masters,” features 17 pieces from participants in the New Hampshire Furniture Masters’ Prison Outreach Program. NH Furniture Masters was founded in 1993, and they started their prison outreach program at the New Hampshire State Prison For Men in 1999. The program expanded from New Hampshire to the Maine Department of Corrections in 2012, and they recently added a women’s program in NH as well.

I think programs like this are incredible. The key goal of the prison system should be rehabilitation, giving inmates the skills and tools to rejoin society as productive members. I also love the fact that these pieces are being displayed in a museum. They are truly worthy of it, clearly crafted with care by skilled artisans. See more images and read more about the history of the program here.

Out of Context Christopher Schwarz Quote

“Perhaps I’m a glutton for punishment, but it’s the getting back up, dusting myself off and making it work part of the craft that keeps me going.”

Video of the Week: Things Have Changed

Part of the reason I have a video of the week here in the Spliter Report is to try and promote interesting videos that fall outside of the norm. Many videos today feel so similar, and it gets a bit repetitious as a viewer. Well, a viewer of intelligence at least. (Kidding, mostly.) It’s hard to be a content creator for a living; you have to follow the money, whether or not it’s where your real passions lie. There seems to be a gap, though, between the chronically online folks who watch the most content (and therefore generate the most revenue), and the people who actually want to learn.

It’s like AI-generated content on social media. A real photo of the moon will get 50 likes. But an obviously fake image of a moon will get 5000 likes. If you ask 100 people on the street, most everyone would rather see a picture of the real thing. But the inverse is inexplicably the case online. Is it the people? The algorithms? Regardless, what suddenly happens is a lot of fake moon pictures, everywhere, all of the time.

YouTuber Jesper Makes has noticed that woodworking videos are chasing their own fake moons. It might be tool reviews, or low-hanging fruit thumbnails. And that’s just the start of the problems. He also has some thoughts on how to fix it.

