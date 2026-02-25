My power tool cords were always in a tangle, so I finally did something about it. All it took was a couple of cable ties; a small standard one and a large resealable one. I drilled a couple of tiny holes in the resealable tie (near its clasp) and inserted the small standard tie. Then I fastened the small tie to my power cord. I use the resealable tie to hold the power cord when it is coiled up. It’s a quick and convenient way to keep your power cords neat and orderly, and the ties stay with the cord.Cable ties usually come in bags of 50 or 100. I don’t have that many power tools but I’ve found lots of handy uses for these ties around the house and yard.