Here’s an outdoor chair that you can build in a weekend, or if you are willing to take David Thiel’s word for it, in four hours! It’s made of pine and common materials, stuff you can get at the big box store. For this outdoor Morris Chair, David used paint to fend off the elements.


Morris Chair Folding Back
The back can be adjusted by moving the bar along the holes on the arms of the chair. It’s a simple way to give sturdy adjustability.

Outdoor Morris Chair leg design

Typically, a Morris Chair is a hefty piece of furniture, that’s part of its appeal. In this build, David has lightened the look of the legs by configuring the two pieces into a T that is stable and looks good for this build.

Morris Chair build

You can grab a copy of this project and video in our store, alongside all kinds of other great outdoor projects.

