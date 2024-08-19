Today Logan is showing you how to make sturdy drawers with dowel joinery. They get a bad rap sometimes, but dowel joints are easy to make and long-lasting when used correctly. Learn more about the Milescraft JointMaster here.

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Combination Square

Flush Trim Saw

Titebond CA Glue