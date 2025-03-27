While lounging at the pool one afternoon, I had an inspiration. I “borrowed” one of my kids’ floating pool noodles, cut it into sections and used the pieces as universal connectors for vacuum hoses and tool dust ports. (A noodle is only about three bucks, so I replaced it the next day).

A noodle has a 1” hole down the center, and it’s flexible and compressible. It’s about 6’ long so you can make lots of connectors from one noodle. That can save you a ton of money over buying plastic adaptors. —Bob Enderle