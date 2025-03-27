While lounging at the pool one afternoon, I had an inspiration. I “borrowed” one of my kids’ floating pool noodles, cut it into sections and used the pieces as universal connectors for vacuum hoses and tool dust ports. (A noodle is only about three bucks, so I replaced it the next day).
A noodle has a 1” hole down the center, and it’s flexible and compressible. It’s about 6’ long so you can make lots of connectors from one noodle. That can save you a ton of money over buying plastic adaptors. —Bob Enderle
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.