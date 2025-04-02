I’ve found that my new digital angle gauge is a great tool for setting an accurate angle on a miter gauge. To set the desired angle, first stand the miter gauge on its face on the rip fence’s rail or front of the saw table with the guide bar dangling below as shown.

Zero out the gauge to establish the reference plane. Next, attach the digital angle gauge to the side of the bar, adjust the bar to the desired miter angle, and lock the miter gauge. Voilà! You’re ready to go. — Roland Weisser